Reviewing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A SEI Investments 27.79% 28.17% 23.42%

This table compares Robinhood Markets and SEI Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 37.63 $7.45 million N/A N/A SEI Investments $1.68 billion 4.98 $447.29 million $3.00 19.82

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Robinhood Markets and SEI Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 SEI Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 26.91%. SEI Investments has a consensus target price of $73.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.07%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

