Revomon Price Hits $0.26 (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Revomon has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $173,836.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00057188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00097134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00130449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,961.89 or 1.00034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.15 or 0.06210364 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

