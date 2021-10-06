Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 100,000 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.45% of Accolade worth $16,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,417,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,198,000 after purchasing an additional 110,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,897,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after purchasing an additional 290,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,724,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,668,000 after purchasing an additional 163,578 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

NASDAQ ACCD traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $40.10. 346,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,853. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

