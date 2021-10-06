Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 35,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.35% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 103.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $32,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $331,810. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

APLS traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,641. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

