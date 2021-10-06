Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 5,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $4.33 on Wednesday, reaching $546.57. 884,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,667. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

