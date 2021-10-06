Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,010 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $190,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total transaction of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,094,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total transaction of $488,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,658. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.63 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

