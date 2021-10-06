Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Cuts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.86. 5,274,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,739,298. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

