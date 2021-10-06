Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.14% of Abiomed worth $20,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $188,570,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after buying an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 24.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 360,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,451,000 after buying an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,462,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $337.30. 209,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.75. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.73 and a 1 year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

