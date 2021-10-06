Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.58% of Xencor worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xencor by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 468,766 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $9,678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 160,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Xencor by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 71,942 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 163,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,281. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

