Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $10.91 Million Stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.24% of 1Life Healthcare worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 15.8% during the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 1,939,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,639. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.27.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

