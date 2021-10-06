Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $14.92 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.05% of McKesson worth $14,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.21. 677,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,423. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.33. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

