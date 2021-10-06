Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357,196 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.52% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 960.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 110,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 657,701 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKTR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.12. 1,606,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,227. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.