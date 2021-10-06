Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $18.96 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Centene by 85.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,461. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.