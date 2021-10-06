Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $22.52 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $22,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,529. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

