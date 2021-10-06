Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $24.93 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares during the quarter. Seagen comprises about 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.09% of Seagen worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Seagen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $6.93 on Wednesday, hitting $165.76. The stock had a trading volume of 695,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,538. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

