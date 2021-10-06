Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $25.10 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Acceleron Pharma makes up 1.7% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.33% of Acceleron Pharma worth $25,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.68. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.