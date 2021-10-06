Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $43.53 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $43,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.91. 1,703,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

