Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $5.63 Million Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.65% of Annexon worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $154,000.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 338,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,612. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $744.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

