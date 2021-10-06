Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,778,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,167 shares of company stock worth $34,086,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.74. 320,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,892. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.26. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

