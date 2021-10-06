Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.32% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,623,000 after acquiring an additional 333,765 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares during the period.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.72. 475,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.