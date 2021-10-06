Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.27% of Myovant Sciences worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,218,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,893,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,847,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 623,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,019. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $170,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and sold 36,932 shares worth $869,821. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

