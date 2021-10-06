Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.59% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,520,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,739,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PHAT stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,091. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

