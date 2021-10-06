Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.90. 919,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

