Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Invests $9.83 Million in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.29% of Cassava Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,823,510. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -142.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.94. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

