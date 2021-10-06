Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $19,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.82. 1,140,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,687. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

