Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,282,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,475. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

