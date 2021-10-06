Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Makes New Investment in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Immunocore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99. Immunocore Holdings plc has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

