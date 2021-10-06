Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 350,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.20% of R1 RCM worth $12,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.46. 702,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,039. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

