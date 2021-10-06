Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases Shares of 500,000 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 29,982,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,512,623. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $235.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.24.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

