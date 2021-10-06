Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.51% of Health Catalyst worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 29.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 197.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 505.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Health Catalyst by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 65,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Health Catalyst by 207.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 134,304 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. 537,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,894. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.38.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $218,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,066 shares of company stock worth $7,570,448. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

