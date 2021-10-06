Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $2,889,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $294,037.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,330 shares of company stock worth $50,841,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,095. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

