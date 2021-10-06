Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 30,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Axonics makes up approximately 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.82% of Axonics worth $24,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 28.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,306,000 after purchasing an additional 657,425 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,857,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 2,336.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 369,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,283,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Shares of AXNX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.51. 351,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.13 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

