Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 36,211 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,211 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.65% of Dynavax Technologies worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $309,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,425,268 shares of company stock worth $58,890,455. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

