Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 5,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of The Cooper Companies worth $17,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $5,152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,787 shares of company stock worth $35,897,302. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

NYSE COO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.64. 232,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.