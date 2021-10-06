Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 50,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Guardant Health comprises 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $21,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total value of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 847,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,631. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.