Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 50,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after acquiring an additional 287,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Shares of NBIX traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. 589,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,409. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

