Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 70,000 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 3.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $49,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,650. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. 1,331,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,999. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

