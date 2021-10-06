Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes $2.82 Million Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.18% of Harmony Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,926. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRMY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,989. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.17 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.16.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

