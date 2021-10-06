Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes $3.09 Million Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.29% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4,892.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after buying an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 48.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBTX stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 349,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $364.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

