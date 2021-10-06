Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes $3.20 Million Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.11% of InnovAge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

InnovAge stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 500,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $958.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

