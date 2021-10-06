Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.09% of Progyny as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,295.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,135 shares of company stock worth $27,621,089. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

