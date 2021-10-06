Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 2.0% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after buying an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,985,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,548,722,000 after buying an additional 1,272,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,497,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,731. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $206.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

