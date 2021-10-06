Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.25. 1,240,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

