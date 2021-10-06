Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lessened its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.53% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. 232,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,970. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

