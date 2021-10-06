Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,471,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,799 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Rio Tinto Group worth $797,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

