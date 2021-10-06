Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.43.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

