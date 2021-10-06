RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 138,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.36.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
