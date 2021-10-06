RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 138,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,057. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $16.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.