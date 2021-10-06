RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 138,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.