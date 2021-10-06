RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE OPP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 138,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,057. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.36.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
