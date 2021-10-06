RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RFM)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

RFM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.