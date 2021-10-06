RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.34. 5,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,433. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.